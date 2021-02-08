Light snow and freezing drizzle create slippery Monday commute

Light snow and periods of freezing drizzle are expected to create slippery road conditions through Monday and into the evening hours. Though minimal accumulation is anticipated, the Missouri Department of Transportation warns that glazing of the pavement along with bitterly cold temperatures could impact travel along the I-44 and I-70 corridors today especially during the evening peak traffic times in the eastern half of the state.

Chemicals used to treat the roads lose their effectiveness in the bitterly cold temperatures that are expected to remain through much this week. Any thawing that occurs during daylight hours will likely refreeze overnight causing patches of black ice and slippery road conditions, particularly on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Slow down and allow yourself extra time when you must drive.

Check all current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.