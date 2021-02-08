Chad M. Scott of Ashland, passed away February 4, 2021 at his home, he was 32 years old. Chad was born October 26, 1988 in Columbia, the son of James Wesley Scott and Teresa Murphy. He was a graduate of Southern Boone County High School.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Teresa and Mark Paul of Ashland; his brothers and sisters, Kayce Scott, Brick Scott, David McFarland, Seth Paul, Danny Paul and Jill Moore, several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

He will be missed by family and his close friends.

He is preceded in death by his dad, James Scott.