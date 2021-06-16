Debra Lynne Guerra, 69, formerly of Matthews, MO, died at Barnes Jewish Hospital on June 08, 2021. Debra was born January 11, 1952 in Sikeston, MO to the late Alfred Doyle Porter and Dorothy Mae Dodd. Debra was a graduate of Matthews High School. On November 15, 1997 she married Dr. Oscar Guerra. Professionally, Debra managed her husband’s dental office until they retired and was presently a homemaker. Debra was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and she enjoyed gardening, baking, and spending time with her family. Debra is survived by her husband, Dr. Oscar Guerra, two daughters, Tara and son-in-law Jerry West and Michelle and son-in-law Jonathan Remus, three grandchildren, Zachary Porter, Katie Goerlitz, and Drew Goerlitz, and one great-grandson Cooper Porter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Dorothy Porter and her brother Randy Porter. Burial will be private. Loved by many, Debra will be dearly missed. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.