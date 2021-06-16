Deborah Davidson Baker, Born October 12, 1970 to June 8, 2021 Deborah Davidson Baker age 50 of Moberly passed away June 8, 2021 in her home. She was born on October 12, 1970 The Daughter of Dennis Davidson and Nancy Jo Evans. Deborah is survived by her father Dennis D. Davidson and stepmother Janet. Daughter Sherona Dean Lewis, 2 Sons Christopher Lynn Lewis and Joseph Ray Knight. Three grandchildren Shyanne, Braylee and Haylee. Two half sisters Brandy Lowery West and April Allen Burton. Nieces and nephew also Dano, Debbies caretaker and best friend. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral & Crematory 12 East Ash Columbia Mo.