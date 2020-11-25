Alta Elaine Perkins passed away November 19, 2020 in Branson Missouri, she was 77 years old. Elaine was born April 8, 1943 in Childress, Texas, the daughter of Robert and Ollie Tracy Lewis. She married Mancel “Buddy” Perkins on April 11, 1964. Elaine retired from Shelter Insurance where she worked as an underwriter. Elaine loved to travel, loved visiting new places. She was a St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Memorial services will be held at New Salem Baptist Church on December 6th, 2020 at 2:00pm.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Perkins of Columbia and Ollie (Robert) Nowlin of Ashland, her granddaughter, Bethany Elaine Nowlin; three brothers, Bobby (Faye) Lewis, Richard (Carroll) Lewis of Ashland, Donald Lewis of Mexico, several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amanda Nowlin.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery in care of the family.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home..