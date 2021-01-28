David R. Gilmore, 72, of Ashland, Missouri passed away at Boone Hospital, January 25, 2021 of hypercalcemia. His loving wife, Lois was at his side. He was born in Boone County; a son of the late Bobbie and Armenta (Shouse) Gilmore. David was united in marriage to Lois Jordan on June 25, 1966, in Jefferson City.

He was a life long farmer but worked part-time for a few years for Commercial Cartage Company and KAW Transport, hauling gas and propane.

David was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 2693. He was a past member of the Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club. David was a member of many tractor pulling associations. They include; Missouri State Tractor Pullers, Tractor Pullers of Missouri, East Central Tractor Pullers, The Outlaws, Mid MO Truck & Tractor Pullers Association and Tractor Pullers of the Midwest, where he had served as a board member. He won several point championships and many runner up championships over his pulling career from 1965-2018. He was most proud of being named Super Stock Puller of the year in 2002, and competing in the National Finals in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Many people will remember his tractor, TUFF-E-NUFF.

David loved tractor pulling, riding horses, farming, taking care of his cattle, baling hay with Chris and working with grandson, Matthew.

He was very proud of his grandchildren, Michael, Megan and Matthew and enjoyed the years they went tractor pulling with him all over Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. He was particularly fond of pulling at the State Fairs.

David is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lois; son, Christopher David Gilmore (Mary); grandchildren, Michael Gilmore (Alexis), Megan Craig (Travis) and Matthew David Gilmore (Taylor); step-granddaughter, Tara Garzend; great-grandchildren, Bexley and Jamison Gilmore, Weston David Gilmore, Alex Gilmore and Brayton Craig.

He was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Jackson B. Gilmore.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic and out of respect to our family and friends, a private graveside service was held at Riverview Cemetery to avoid the spread of this highly contagious disease.

