If you ask YMCA director Kip Batye what it is like to see the new YMCA facility be built, he stops talking for a moment and scrambles to find the words.

“It’s just very cool,” he said. “Sometimes I sit with Derek Mordica and Faryn Griffin – all of us from right here in Ashland – and we just ‘geek out’ by what we are about to open.”

Batye, a former three-sport star athlete at SoBoCo High School who went on to play baseball at William Woods, is referring to the early March opening of the new YMCA facility at 405 S. Main Street. The 17,860 foot workout center will more than double the YMCA’s current space in its current facility at the corner of Broadway and Main Street. The new YMCA will include a fitness center, two workout rooms for classes, a turf room which will be a multi-purpose space for individual or team workouts, child watch space and offices and facilities for Mizzou Physical Therapy.

The opening of the new YMCA will be the culmination of hard work by Batye, his staff, a local community volunteer board and partners such as the University of Missouri Health Care and the City of Ashland since the original opening in April of 2015.

“We raised a lot of money in this community to build this and I think it is a YMCA facility everyone will take a lot of pride in,” Batye said.

By Bruce Wallace