Clercy Emline Dodson of Ashland passed away January 27, 2021 at Boone Hospital, she was 79 years old.

Clercy was born June 14, 1941 in Columbia, Missouri the daughter of Elmer Forbis and Lucy Emline Nichols. She married James Dodson on April 8, 1960 in Columbia and he survives. She retired from State Farm Insurance until her retirement in 1995. She loved her spending time with her grandchildren, gardening and crocheting.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Robinson Funeral Home, with visitation for an hour prior.

Survivors also include, his daughter, Sharon (Leo III) Wickers of Ashland; one sister, Joan (Nelson) Knight of Hartsburg; Four grandchildren, Samantha Sapp of Ashland, Jamie Buckner of Springfield, Leo Wickers IV of Holt Summit and David Wickers of Ashland.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, T.L. Forbis and Tommy Jones, one sister, Melva Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association in care of the family.