Billy Jo Cunningham, 85, of Anabel, MO passed away April 27, 2022 in Clarence, MO.

He was born June 9, 1936 in McBaine, MO, the son of Charles Alonzo and Grace Ellen (Nichols) Cunningham.

He graduated from Ashland High School in 1953. Served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957 and then in the United States Army Reserves until he was honorably discharged in 1963.

He worked most of his life in the residential and commercial construction industry.

Bill loved to deer and quail hunt and fish. He was a member of Ozark Mountain Anglers Bass Club and fished a bass tournament at Lake of the Ozarks with his son Greg on April 9, 2022. He also enjoyed playing poker and pitch. Bill was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan.

He is survived by his children: Athena (Tina) Fay Cunningham of California, MO; Billy Jo Cunningham, Jr. (Wendy) of Centralia, MO; Greg Scott (Dana) Cunningham of Columbia, MO; and Angie Lynn Cunningham of Lake Ozark, MO. 8 Grandchildren: Tara Hudson, Leslie Turpin, Brecken Cunningham, Bradley Cunningham, Jarrod Cunningham, Kayla Cunningham, Joshua Jackson, and Ethan Reckner and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers Charles A. Cunningham, Jr, Harold L. Cunningham, and Loyd L. Cunningham; great-granddaughter Riley Hudson; and companion Barbara Nilges.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 2, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 and funeral service will follow at 11:00 at Robinson’s Funeral Home in Ashland, MO. Burial in the Woodcrest Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Ashland, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Woodcrest Church Cemetery Fund.