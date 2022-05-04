Meda Elizabeth Garrett of Ashland, passed away April 29, 2022 at Boone Hospital, she was 100 years old. Medabeth was born September 3, 1921 in Ashland, the daughter of Alvy and Maggie Lee Lewis, Bennett. She married Robert Emerson Derwood Garrett on July 16, 1938 in Ashland and he preceded her in death. Medabeth worked for Boone Hospital in the Kitchen. She loved spending time with her family, watching Cardinal games, gardening, quilting, sweets and her Sunday breakfast and Bingo.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday May 5, 2022 11:00am at Robinson Funeral Home, visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery.

Survivors include her children Doris Elaine (Bill) Richardson, Jackie Joe (Billie Jean) Garrett and Steven Emerson (Debbie) Garrett all of Ashland, daughter-in-law Ellen Garrett of Columbia; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. her brothers and sisters, Mitchell Bennett, Marvin (Norma Jean) Bennett, Mary Lee Wren, Beverly (Melvin) Sapp.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, Larry Allen Garrett , Alvy Thomas Garrett, three brothers, Eddie Bennett, Howard Bennett and Alvy Eugene Bennett and two sisters, Joyce Isam and Vera Smith.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery in care of the family.