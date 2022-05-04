By: Julia Eastham

Over the past few years, the Southern Boone YMCA, River Regions Credit Union and the city of Ashland have been working together to provide a space for a new farmers market off East Broadway.

River Regions Credit Union started working to build this pavilion after the city of Ashland began a roundabout project on East Broadway.

“With the announcement of the roundabout being done, we wanted to make a really kind of appealing entrance into the town,” Rick Nichols, the CEO of River Regions Credit Union, said.

Soon after, the credit union reached out to the Southern Boone Area YMCA.

“We started here in the YMCA parking lot and then it we kind of enjoyed having it here and then River Region’s reached out to us and said they want to build a pavilion,” said Derek Mordica, the Health and Wellness Director at the YMCA.