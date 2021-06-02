Mr. Jacky “Jack” Dale Black, 86, of Columbia passed away at his home Saturday May 29, 2021. He was born December 9, 1934 in Columbia, Missouri, a son of the late Wallace “Major” H. & Una L. “Lyle” Black. He was united in marriage on August 20, 1954 to LaVerne Pace who survives at their home. Jack was a 1953 Graduate from Ashland High School. He later served his country by serving nine years in the Missouri National Guard. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Parkade Baptist Church in Columbia where he and LaVerne were Charter Members; being one of just a few families who founded the church. Jack had a successful career in Real Estate for over 30 years. He owned and operated Jack Black Real Estate Appraisal Services in Ashland until his retirement in 2007. He served his community as a member of the Ashland Optimist, and was a Charter Member of the Ashland FFA; which to this day is a very strong organization for the youth of Ashland. In addition to his loving wife of 66 years, Jack is survived by three daughters: Jacqueline Crocker (Michael) of Overland Park, KS., Jane Ann Travlos (John) of Ashland, MO., Jennifer Cone (Rex) of Columbia, MO; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as a host of friends and family who deeply miss Jack. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday June 5, 2021 at Parkade Baptist Church – 2102 N. Garth Ave. Columbia, MO 65202. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Rev. Chris Cook officiating. Interment will be in New Liberty Cemetery in Ashland. Memorials are suggested to New Liberty Cemetery or Parkade Baptist Church. Arrangements for Mr. Black are under the direction of TYLER M. WOODS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, 611 E. Capitol Ave. Jefferson City, Missouri 65101. (573) 657-2444. Condolences may be made to the family at www.WoodsMemorialServices.com