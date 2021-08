Arcie Dakota (Kody) Sapp

of Columbia, passed away at his home, he was 30 years old. He was born June 15, 1991 in Columbia the son of JR Sapp and Darla Thomas Sapp.

There will be no services.

He is survived by his daughter, Thea Sapp and her mother Haley Enlow; and his parents; his grandmother, Patricia Sapp, his grandfather, Howard Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Arcie D. Sapp and grandmother, Jessie Heavin.