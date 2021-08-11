Lakeside Ashland is located at 5900 E Log Providence Road. The property is approximately 35 acres, with the first phase being a total of 20 acres. The property had been approved for a conditional use permit previously. When the project was presented in a smaller configuration and presented as phase one. Many residents had attended the meeting voicing concerns on the additional amount of traffic that the development would cause. The residents of Log Providence had also voiced concerns about noise and or sound coming from the development. Ashland City and Board of Alderman had approved a variance giving the developer of Lakeside Ashland the option to have a larger Video Screen for movies. Also the option not to pave the existing roadway to the tower in the rear of the property. Also to be able to have gravel parking areas.

