Moises Hernandez Sanchez, 47 of Ashland, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at University Hospital & Clinics in Columbia, Missouri. He was born July 3, 1974, in Las Limas DeGollado, Jalisco, Mexico, a son of Jose Hernandez Guzman and Victoria Sanchez-Orozco, who both survive in Las Limas DeGollado, Jalisco, Mexico.

Moises worked as a Server at Jose Jalapeno’s Restaurant in Ashland, Missouri.

Along with his parents, Moises is also survived by a son: Moises Alexander Hernandez Herrera; seven brothers: David Hernandez Sanchez, Manuel Hernandez Sanchez, Ignacio Hernandez Sanchez, J. Guadalupe Hernandez Sanchez, Carlos Hernandez Sanchez, Pedro Hernandez Sanchez, Jose Luis Hernandez Sanchez; three sisters: Maria Elena Hernandez Sanchez, Sara Hernandez Sanchez, Rosa Hernandez Sanchez; and his grandparents: Trino Hernandez Ramirez, Ma Trinidad Guzman, Merced Sanchez Torres, Petra Orozco Anguiano.

Friends and Family will be received from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 105 Waugh Street; Columbia, MO 65201. Moises will be buried in his hometown in Mexico.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.