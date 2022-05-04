By: Ernie Wren

After a weekend of rough weather, it is nice to see some sunshine on the horizon. The storm brought power outages and trees downed and it has been an interesting past week! My wife Danna and I were in St. Louis this past Friday night when a mild earthquake of 2.8 on the Richter Scale hit. We didn’t even notice, although some of people at the hotel said they felt a minor shake.

So, what is going on around town? Two big questions I get asked a lot are: “Will the rodeo be returning this year?” and “When will bingo return to the Optimists?.” First, the rodeo WILL be back on this year, so be sure to save August 26th-27th on your calendar. Second, bingo will be returning soon. The Optimists are working to re-establish the volunteers to work the kitchen and floor, hopefully within the next month or two.

There is a cornhole fundraiser for Terri Nichols on June 4th, 10am, at the Ashland Optimist Building. You can find the “Tossing for Terri Cornhole Tournament” on Facebook with information on prizes, concessions by the Englewood Club, and a live auction at 3pm. A lot of great sponsors will be helping with prizes, which include an Igloo cooler and drinks, exterior gas heater by realtor Jamie Pauley-Toth, a Blackstone griddle and breakfast kit, Milwaukee tools, two loads of topsoil dirt delivered, two loads of driveway rock, a Sccy CPX 2 9mm donated by realtor Lexi Jose, a Ruger Wrangler 22 donated by Steel Nett, a picnic table donated by AW Enterprise, and even a plane ride! You can see all the great stuff on Facebook, and contact Katie or Hayden Nichols for more information. This is a worthy fundraiser for a local family that has been hit hard by an unfortunate accident.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal