It is with great excitement that Southern Boone School District, in partnership with the Mid-Missouri Regional Planning Commission, City of Ashland and Ranken Technical College, is in the planning stages of a major capital campaign to build a technical college in Ashland. This workforce development center will serve high school and adult students in Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Howard and Moniteau counties. We are pleased to announce the theme of our campaign: Investing in Tomorrow’s Workforce.

Investing in Tomorrow’s Workforce is a fitting theme for our community and this campaign because it speaks to our goal of creating a pipeline of skilled workers in Central Missouri.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~