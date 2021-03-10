After 37 years of service Kyle Glenn Lacy has officially retired from the military. The 59-year-old Hartsburg resident grew up in Ashland and graduated from Southern Boone School District.

The Lacy family first moved to the area when Kyle was 12. His father, Donald, served in the Air Force in the 1950s, and later took a government job that brought the family to Ashland. Lacy’s mother, Janine, was a school teacher, and is now retired from the Ashland school district.

Following high school, Lacy went on to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice from Truman State in Kirksville. In his time at the university, Lacy became involved in the school’s ROTC program. At 20 years old, he enlisted and began his service in the Army Reserve.

By Sofi Zeman