Today’s Journal has an article regarding the state American Legion oratorical finals held at the Southern Boone High School. It was amazing to listen to these high school students as they delivered speeches regarding the United States Constitution. These students exhibited great knowledge, civility, and positive views towards the Constitution and what it stands for. If your high school student or child would be interested in competing next year, please have them contact the local American Legion for information.

There are several hot topics going on right now with the Ashland Park Board and the Planning and Zoning Commission. With the Park Board, questions remain as to what to do with the tennis courts, and how to address recurring vandalism. The board meeting for this week was cancelled, however, planned topics included the ballfield bathroom, survey for tennis courts, Gaga Ball (Boy Scouts Project), Fall Festival / Car Show, Five Year Master Plan, waste receptacles at the park, and acquisition of the Lakeview Lake. A busy agenda indeed, and kudos to the park board members who donate the time needed to address each issue.

By Ernie Wren