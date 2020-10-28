Ashland is a close-knit community that thrives on local business. Pre-existing stores like The Blue Rooster, Century Tattoo and Word of Mouth Catering work to maintain a communal, small-town feel in a constantly growing city. Now, two new businesses have made their way into Ashland.

Sun Life Tan Co. celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 106 W Broadway. On its first day of business, the local tanning salon welcomed 13 new customers, keeping the staff hopeful for business in the weeks to come.

Owner Emily Williams, a long-time resident of Ashland, opened her new salon with COVID-19 safety in mind. Williams started her business with the intention of giving the community an opportunity to tan locally, rather than having to venture out to Columbia. With social distancing ordinances in place, Williams sees providing this local service as an easier, safer course of action.

USA Mortgage, a company that specializes in advising and mortgage loans, has also set up shop in Ashland.

Owner Carrie Martensmeyer, also a long-time resident of Ashland, has been in the banking world for nearly 25 years.She’s a licensed mortgage banker who intends to expand USA Mortgage across the central region of Missouri, starting with locations in Ashland and Lake of the Ozarks.

For the past two weeks, Martensmeyer and her team have been working to set up their Ashland office, preparing for an official opening. The staff predicts USA Mortgage will be up and running for customer use by the end of this week.

By Sofi Zeman