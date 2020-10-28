Missouri voters will be given the ability on Amendment No. 1 to change all statewide offices to only serve two-four year terms.

Amendment No. 1 on the November 3, 2020 ballot declares term limits to the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor and the Attorney General. All of these positions are currently elected for terms severing four years, but have no term limit of the times a single person can be elected to these positions.

The ballot reads:

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General?

Proponents of Amendment No. 1 argue that term limits would keep the offices evolving, prevent career politicians and help eliminate those who are great campaigners and less substantial state officers.

Opponents of Amendment No. 1 say term limits decrease choices. If an official is successful then the voters should have the option to re-elect and not be forced out, maintaining leadership and experience in high level offices.

By Carson Blake & Sofi Zeman