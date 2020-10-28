Brandon Glascock with South County Realty has been awarded the National Association of Realtors Green Designation, the only green real estate professional designation recognized by NAR.

Glascock achieved this prestigious designation after completing topic-specific course work designed specifically for realtors. The designation courses were created in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team of industry experts from across the country; ensuring designees gain comprehensive knowledge of high-performance properties and issues of resource-efficiency in relation to real estate and homeowners.

