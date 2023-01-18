Governor Parson Continues Well-Deserved Wage Increases for All State Team Members to Strengthen Workforce Recruitment and Retention

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that he has recommended an 8.7 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all state team members and a $2 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in certain congregate care facilities.

“There is no question that the recruitment and retention of state employees have been a severe problem for our state, and we must do better,” Governor Parson said. “This is why we are again recommending an immediate cost of living increase for our state team. With 7,000 positions open across state government, this wage increase is necessary, and it is the minimum we must do to support our state workers and the people of Missouri.”

