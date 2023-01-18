By: Ernie Wren

The Ashland Optimist Club is busy preparing for its annual “Pancake Day”, which will be hosted February 4th, Saturday, from 6:30 to 11:30 am at 511 Optimist Drive. They also host bingo on the first and third Friday evenings of each month, with the next one being this Friday, January 20th, starting at 6:30pm. These fundraisers are an important part of funding three upcoming opportunities that local students might consider.

Optimist International Essay Contest

The topic for the 2022-2023 school year is: “Who is an Everyday Hero that Brings Out the Optimism in You?”. The contest is open to contestants under the age of 19 as of October 1st and who have not yet completed secondary school or its equivalent. There is no minimum age. Students must enter in the district in which they reside. U.S. students attending school on military installations outside the U.S. are eligible to enter in their last home of record.

