By: Ernie Wren

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” – Ronald Reagan

Celebrating our independence with fireworks has been a tradition dating back to the 1600’s, according to a legend that Captain John Smith set off a fireworks display in the American colonies in Jamestown, Virginia in 1608. Fireworks were also used in the very first 4th of July celebration in 1776 (celebratesafely.org). In 1870 Congress recognized Independence Day as a federal holiday. While it may be tempting to celebrate with fireworks within the city limits of Ashland, Police Chief Gabe Edwards states, “We would like to remind folks that discharging fireworks inside the city limits is a violation of city ordinance, plus they upset animals and people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). We encourage everyone to enjoy the celebration of our great nation’s independence responsibly and consider visiting a sanctioned fireworks display as an alternative.”

Alternatives to personal fireworks include the City of Ashland planned celebration on July 3rd. At dusk, fireworks are planned to go off near the Southern Boone YMCA parking lot. Jefferson City will be celebrating on July 4th with one of the largest fireworks displays in the state, using 16” shells to light up the sky. The show begins around 9:30pm and the public is encouraged to park near Broadway Street. Columbia’s “Fire in the Sky” is also set for July 4th with a 9pm fireworks start at the Stephens Lake Park. They will have kids’ activities, live entertainment, and food trucks available.

