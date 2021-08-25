By: Ernie Wren

Veterans United Foundation Donates $5,000 to Helping Hands When Veterans Union Employee Foundation Coordinator Michelle Benke attended the August board meeting of Helping Hands of Southern Boone, the members of the board had no clue that they would be receiving a $5,000 check. There were plenty of smiles and tears among the board members as the donation was presented and the reality sank in. All of the board members knew the many current needs within the Southern Boone Community that this gift would help meet.

