Monday the 23rd a workshop was held in the central office board room to discuss back to school procedures as it pertains to COVID-19. The workshop started with Superintendent Christopher Felmlee stating ( This is your time to talk we are here to listen) The meeting was also available via Zoom. About twenty parents and community members were in person while approximately 80 or so were available on Zoom. Currently the Southern Boone School District does not have a mask mandate.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal