By: Gene Rhorer

The Callaway Bank investing in the Ashland Community and Ranken Tech. The Callaway Bank donated $25000 Monday to the Ranken Tech project . Ranken tech intends to build a campus on the property donated by Cory Meyers and Larkin Powers. The proposed property is situated on Perry Avenue near Salter Lawn Service in Ashland Missouri. The Callaway Bank and Kimberly Barnes are very passionate about the Ashland community along with the many benefits of an educated workforce. Kimberly along with Ann Colgrove, Debbie LaRue and Josh Stephenson work very hard to support the Ashland community and to support the Ranken tech development.

