By: Ernie Wren

Veterans United Foundation awarded Helping Hands of Southern Boone a $35,000 grant to cover two years of rent and utilities for a new “free store”. The concept of free store is taking hold in many communities across the nation, including a location in Fulton, MO. As with Fulton, the Southern Boone Free Store will be operated by volunteers and funded by donors. The free store will be located downtown Ashland, 117 E. Broadway where the former Lillie Lavon store was located. The facility will be in remodel and stocking mode staring November 1st but plans to open in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal