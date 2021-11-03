By: Ernie Wren

Congratulations to Helping Hands of Southern Boone! Helping Hands was the recipient of a $35,000 grant from Veterans United Foundation. The purpose for this grant will be to open a “Free Store” in Ashland, which you can read about in today’s edition. This grant was in addition to a recent $5,000 donation to Helping Hands for operations. Veteran’s United Foundation also donated $83,990 to the Southern Boone Area YMCA for playground equipment at the Y. Per the YMCA, the playground equipment will be open to the entire community for use. It is so wonderful to have an organization like Veterans United Foundation, that has recently invested over $120,000 in our community.

Reminder that this Saturday, November 6th is the “All Vehicle Poker Run” in Hartsburg, MO for Jessica Turner. Jessica, a lifelong resident and daycare provider, suffered a severe stroke resulting from a blood clot. The poker run will start at The Burg in Hartsburg, with check-in time from 10:30am to Noon. The run will last from Noon to 4pm. There will be a live auction at 4:30pm with many donated items, and a raffle for an Oklahoma Joe’s Pellet Grill and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport. If you happen to be down in Hartsburg this Saturday, you can also check out the American Legion Craft Show at the Legion Hall starting at 9am.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal