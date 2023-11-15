Veterans Day Assembly

By: Tara Blue

The annual Veterans Day assembly on Thursday, Nov. 9th at Southern Boone High School was a beautiful, artistic tribute to veterans and their families, with performances by the High School Chamber Choir, Student Council, Pop Choir, and Band.

The event was organized by the Ashland FFA, with a speech from Colonel Don Koonce, and colors posted by the American Legion.

On behalf of the veterans who attended, we would like to extend our gratitude to all who contributed to the ceremony. We are blessed to have such a respectful, talented group of young people in our community.

Ashland Optimist Veterans Day Breakfast

The Ashland Optimist provided a fantastic breakfast of eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, and desserts to over 150 local veterans and their families. The meal was served by our local FFA students and volunteers. On behalf of our local veterans, we would like to extend gratitude to everyone who volunteered their time to make this event a success. We appreciate you!