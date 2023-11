The Journal Goes to Tennessee!

Forty-nine people and the Journal left the Southern Boone Senior Center on Oct. 16th for a week-long trip to Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and the Smoky Mountains. Special thank you to Carrol Lewis submitting and thank you to the seniors for allowing us to join you on your journey! We hope you enjoyed your trip.

If you travel this winter, feel free to send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com. We can’t wait to see all the places you’ll go!