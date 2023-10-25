The Journal Goes Back in Time!

Sarah Tucker Poff met up with Joel Sapp(former Ashland resident) at the Missouri Town 1855 Fall Festival in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. The two have been friends for 20 years. Their love of history brought them together as they travel around and re-create historical events. Special thank you to Ms. Poff and Mr. Sapp for allowing us to join you on your journey!

Feel free to send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com. We can’t wait to see all the places you’ll go!