By: Tara Blue

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Moser’s in Ashland on Sunday, Oct. 22nd. The hot dog shaped vehicle first began in 1936 by Bavarian immigrant Oscar Mayer as a way to uplift our country’s spirits during the Great Depression. It soon became a national cultural icon and is used today as a way to promote and advertise the company’s products. With a unique shape, a gull-wing door, and a charming “Hotdogger” driver, the Wienermobile continues to bring smiles to all those who visit.