Jordan Eagon, Selendina Thath, and Adelyn Golightly didn’t miss a beat

By: Tara Blue
The bleak, rainy weather of Saturday, Oct. 14th could not dampen the school spirits of the 23 mid-mo school bands who traveled to the new Southern Boone Athletic Field for the 8th Annual Marching Classic.

Drum Majors Melena Casey and Indigo Hellend set the tone

The bands brought over 2,200 visitors with them throughout the day as they competed in several events, including field, parade, drum line, and color guard.

Percussion players Kolton Carmichael, Abby Rueter, and Will Begemann keep the beat

The Overall Grand Champion of the day, with the best combined parade and field score was Macon. The field awards were as follows: 1st place red division-Helias Catholic, 1st place black division-Blair Oaks, 1st place yellow division-Macon, and 1st place white division-South Callaway. The percussion awards were as follows: 1st place red division-Warrenton, 1st place black division-Macon, and 1st place white division-South Callaway.

Hannah Cornell, Jada Hilgedick, and Brant Eddy

The color guard awards were as follows: 1st place red division- Warrenton, 1st place black division- Blair Oaks, 1st place yellow division- Mountain Grove, and 1st place white division- Eugene. Finally, the outstanding music awards were as follows: 1st place red division- Eldon, 1st place black division- Macon, 1st place yellow division- California, 1st place gray division- Stockton, and 1st place white division- Stover.

Tony Centobie on the trombone

As the hosting school, Southern Boone performed as an exhibition performance and did not compete in the events.

Zafaran Satterfield waits for her cue

Congratulations to these musicians and dancers for their mesmerizing display of artistic talent!

Alex Rice on the trumpet

