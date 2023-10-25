By: Tara Blue

The bleak, rainy weather of Saturday, Oct. 14th could not dampen the school spirits of the 23 mid-mo school bands who traveled to the new Southern Boone Athletic Field for the 8th Annual Marching Classic.

The bands brought over 2,200 visitors with them throughout the day as they competed in several events, including field, parade, drum line, and color guard.

The Overall Grand Champion of the day, with the best combined parade and field score was Macon. The field awards were as follows: 1st place red division-Helias Catholic, 1st place black division-Blair Oaks, 1st place yellow division-Macon, and 1st place white division-South Callaway. The percussion awards were as follows: 1st place red division-Warrenton, 1st place black division-Macon, and 1st place white division-South Callaway.

The color guard awards were as follows: 1st place red division- Warrenton, 1st place black division- Blair Oaks, 1st place yellow division- Mountain Grove, and 1st place white division- Eugene. Finally, the outstanding music awards were as follows: 1st place red division- Eldon, 1st place black division- Macon, 1st place yellow division- California, 1st place gray division- Stockton, and 1st place white division- Stover.

As the hosting school, Southern Boone performed as an exhibition performance and did not compete in the events.

Congratulations to these musicians and dancers for their mesmerizing display of artistic talent!