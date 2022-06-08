Boone County Office of Emergency Management (BCOEM) announces the nomination period for the 2nd annual Tom S. Hurley Public Service Award to honor the memory and legacy of Tom Hurley, the late OEM Director.

This award seeks to recognize an individual, paid or un-paid, agency or organization which embodies the qualities and spirit of Tom S. Hurley, in their championship of, and service to, the community. The recipient of this award goes above and beyond their day-to-day work or duties before, during or after times of disaster to provide a lasting effect, and/or impart significant contributions to fostering preparedness, responding to emergencies, or building community resiliency.

Nominations are being currently being collected until July 31. The selected awardee will be presented the award at the 2nd annual preparedness fair, the Boone County Ready Festival on September 1, 2022.

Tom S. Hurley, born May 26, 1981 dedicated his life to serving his community. He worked for the Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) from 2016 to 2019 when he was promoted to Director, a position he held until his unexpected passing June 30, 2019. Tom always knew he wanted to spend his life as a public servant and was particularly drawn to the emergency services field. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1999, and continued his education earning an associate degree in Fire Science from Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, MI and a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. In addition to working at OEM, he served as a Boone County Fire Protection District volunteer firefighter, an emergency medical technician at the University Hospital, Emergency Management Coordinator in Eau Claire, WI, and a park ranger at Carlsbad Caverns in NM. There is no better way to describe Tom’s selfless spirit, then this excerpt from his eulogy:

