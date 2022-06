The Judges of the 13th Circuit mourn the loss of Dan Knight, who was a dedicated public servant who worked hard for the people of Boone County. He was an excellent lawyer and a good friend to many. He will be missed but his memory will live on. In the interest of continuing operations and pursuant to Statute 56.120, the judges of the 13th Circuit have appointed Mr. Knight’s First Assistant, Nicholas J. Komoroski, to be the interim Prosecuting Attorney for Boone County.