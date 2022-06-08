The City of Ashland is accepting applications for a Utility Billing Clerk/Administrative Assistant. Applications will be reviewed on June 15th, 2022 with the position being open until filled. This position performs a wide range of administrative and office support activities to facilitate the efficient operation of the organization.

Necessary skills include computer skills, with experience in accounts receivable and accounts payable, billing, asset management and work orders. Experience in clerical and administrative procedures with attention to detail are critical. The optimal candidate is customer service oriented. Duties also include serving as a City Hall receptionist, accepting utility payments and processing building permits. A complete job description is available at www.ashlandmo.us.

Pay grade for this position is $16.17 to $19.64 per hour depending on qualifications and experience. Applications can be found on the City’s website and submitted with a cover letter to Kyle Michel, City Administrator, at kmichel@ashlandmo.us or at Ashland City Hall 101 W Broadway, Ashland, MO., Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Appointment will be subject to criminal background check and drug screening. The City of Ashland is an equal opportunity employer.