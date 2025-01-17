By: Tara Blue

A powerful winter storm brought ice, snow, and strong winds to Southern Boone on Sunday, Jan. 5th, falling a total of up to six inches on Sunday, and another four inches late Thursday through early Friday.

Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F reported almost 100 calls for weather-related service on Sunday, close to 100 calls for service on Monday, and 200 calls on Friday.

Students gained an additional week off of school for winter break, as they were scheduled to return on Monday, Jan. 6th, but did not return until Monday, Jan. 13th. Southern Boone Schools has now used all six of their traditional snow days that were built into this year’s school calendar. The district says that if further closures are necessary due to inclement weather, the district has up to five Alternate Methods of Instructions (AMI), or virtual learning days available.

Many Southern Boone students and families enjoyed the extra time off at home, building snow men, igloos, snow angels, sledding, drinking hot chocolate, sleeping in, and spending time together.

Just what the doctor ordered.