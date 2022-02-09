By: Marilyn McGuire,

Club member The Ashland Garden Club met for the first time this year, February 8th at the Senior Center. The meeting began at 6:30 with social time. At 7:00 the program was presented by 3 long time gardeners on annuals and perennials that grow well in our soil in the southern Boone area. A Q & A session followed along with members talking about their successes and failures. A good time was had by all. Our next meeting is March 8th. Kerry Meyer from Proven Winners will talk about the newest varieties of annuals for container gardening and planting in beds. Proven Winner plants are sold at Lowes, Menard, Home Depot and various other businesses in our area. You do not need to be a member to attend our meeting. All are welcome . Save The Date: April 29th & 30th is the Club’s annual “Plant Sale”. Watch for further information to come.