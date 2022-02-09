Ashland Traffic changes designed to improve traffic flow and safety will soon be implemented near the intersection of Boone County Route Y and Eastside Drive in Ashland. To prevent drivers from making difficult left turns at this location, motorists will only be able to turn right from Eastside Drive onto Route Y, and from Route Y to Eastside Drive, beginning the week of February 14. The Missouri Department of Transportation is making the right-in, right-out traffic changes at the request of the City of Ashland. MoDOT will place flexible delineator posts along Route Y, between the Industrial Drive roundabout and the U.S. Route 63 roundabout. The delineators will remain permanently in place. Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook or Twitter for project updates.