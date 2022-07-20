Provided By:

Marilyn McGuire

The Ashland Garden Club has been busy this summer. Starting the first week in June with members gardens tours and a lite lunch at the end of the tour. All our gardens have had a difficult time getting started due to the late freezes, lot of rain and just downright cold. Most plants got a late start growing and some plants did not survive. That being said we toured some very gorgeous gardens. It was a good day for all who attended.

