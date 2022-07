By: Ernie Wren

There are times when simple sandwiches, drinks, live music and watching the river currents make for a beautiful, relaxing day. When you need one of those, you can look to Cooper’s Landing Riverside Resort & Marina located at 11505 s. Smith Hatchery Rd. down by Wilton, MO. My wife Danna and I enjoyed some basic sandwiches and chips,

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal