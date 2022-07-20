By: Ernie Wren

Southern Boone Helping Hands will be hosting a free clothing clean-out on August 6th, from 9am to Noon at its 107 E. Broadway downtown Ashland location. This will provide free school clothing for students along with helping to transition the store clothing from the summer stock to winter items. There will also be baked goods for sale as a fundraiser to help cover operating costs of the free store. Helping Hands and the free store are run completely by volunteers who donate a lot of time and effort to provide for the community.

Occasionally, someone will get upset when informed that Helping Hands is not taking certain items (such as old stoves, etc.), or clothes that are out of season, but the store has extremely limited storage space available. While the volunteers at Helping Hands are extremely appreciative of all offers and donations, the store only has room for in-season clothing. I would also like to take a minute to express that ALL donations should be made at the store, and not dropped off at Kellye McCord’s house. While Kellye used to take donations at home prior to the free store’s existence, she now has a beautifully landscaped yard and private home space that she would like to keep free of clutter.

