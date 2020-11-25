On Friday, November 20th, Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan posted that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he and his family were quarantined in their home. He also shared that “Just yesterday we had multiple situations arise involving our city staff and their safety.” This was followed with an announcement that there would be a special meeting of the City Council the next day, Saturday November 21, to recommend actions related to Covid-19. Some citizens expressed confusion regarding the message, to which City Administrator Tony St. Romain provided some clarification. “Ashland residents should be aware that all City Hall staff and other city employees who interact with the public will wear masks when conducting business with customers and others in all city facilities. All visitors to City Hall and all other city facilities are also required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. While there is no similar mandate outside of city facilities such as in local businesses, stores, restaurants, etc., all residents are strongly encouraged to do the same anytime they are in a public environment”. For more details on this special meeting, see the full article in this issue.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~