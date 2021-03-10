Intersection improvements planned for Route 63 in Ashland between the junctions of Route Y/Route M and Route H, have been approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC).

During its meeting on Wednesday, the MHTC awarded the project to S & A Equipment & Builders, LLC, which submitted the low bid of $4,418,755.87.

The project consists of the removal of crossovers and intersection improvements at Minor Hill Road/Angel Lane, New Salem Lane/Martin Lane and Loy Martin Road. Lane closures will be required during work hours.

This project is scheduled to begin in the spring and is expected to be complete by December. Prior to work starting, MoDOT will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on social media for project updates