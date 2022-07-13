Provided By:

Rebekah Hammett

Eleven members from the Ashland FFA Chapter attended the State FFA Leadership Camp from June 20-24, 2022. Oscar Hilgedick was elected FFA Camp Sentinel. The camp sponsored by the Missouri FFA Association was held at Camp Rising Sun located within the Lake of the Ozarks State Park. The Institute provided leadership training for over 1200 high school students who are members of FFA across Missouri. The high school students are trained by State FFA officers as well as a Leadership Director who is a past State FFA Officer. Students learn how to overcome obstacles and develop their communication and personal skills. Five members, Bradie, Oscar, Drezden, Kinder and Bryson received their FFA Camp Leadership medal.