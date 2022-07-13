By: Ernie Wren

This week I am going to do a bit of a combination article connecting both a local travel activity and edibles. While most do not think of Amtrak when it comes to fine dining, they would be surprised at the quality of food and options available on the menu. At the same time, travelling by train provides a stress-free way to travel without having to worry about traffic or pit stops, and you can watch the scenery roll by while you eat.

