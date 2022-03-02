By: Carson Blake

What started in July of 2019 as a part-time position as Ashland’s Interim City Administrator, Tony St. Romaine ended his 2 and half years with the City of Ashland, officially retiring Friday, February 25th. St. Romaine previously retired from the City of Columbia after 32 years as an employee and an additional year and a half as a private consultant. In 2019, then, Alderman Richard Sullivan and a local hiring committee was tasked to find an Interim City Administrator. St. Romaine said he first said no but Sullivan talked him into the job.

