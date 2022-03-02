By: Ernie Wren

This past Monday I had the opportunity to participate in “Mock Job Interviews” with high school seniors. This program involves seniors spending a half hour being asked routine interview questions and being evaluated on their answers, preparation, and personal presentation. During the interviews that I did, these young adults brought in resumes and talked about their future goals, ranging from pediatric surgeon to local contractor. And in every case, they were honest, prepared, and amazing to chat with. They were also inquisitive about interviews in the real world, and how the hiring process works. If you have a chance to volunteer with our local school district, whether it is reading a book, mentoring, or meeting other needs, you will find it to be an enriching experience.

